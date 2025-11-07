Shalini Passi is a 'complicated' woman and here's why

She’s unapologetically honest and fashionably conscious. In an exclusive interview, Shalini Passi talks about her experience of working in Aaryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood her wish to work with SRK, shooting her next series and more.

How has life changed for you post your debut reality show?

I never expected to receive so much love from fans all over the world—it’s truly humbling. It’s made me realise just how much more there is for me to achieve. This journey, being in front of the camera, is completely new for me, and it’s such a powerful medium. I want to use it meaningfully—to raise awareness about equality among women and to speak on other important issues. There’s a strong desire to do more, knowing the amount of faith and support people have shown me.

You’ve always been part of Delhi’s social scene — from fashion weeks to parties and shopping. Why skip Bollywood then, and why now?

Delhi has such an exciting social life, and I’ve travelled for fashion weeks around the world—Paris, New York, Milan—for years. But despite all that exposure, I had a real phobia of the camera until 2018. I always felt I looked too intense and was genuinely afraid of it, which is why I never took up opportunities earlier.

Back in school, I had offers for some series on Doordarshan, and later on, modelling opportunities came my way—but I never pursued them. It wasn’t until 2018 that I decided to confront my fears.

What are your upcoming acting projects?

I’m currently in talks with a couple of OTT platforms for a new series, and I’ve already started shooting for an upcoming show set to release this December. It’s a pre-Christmas, holiday-themed series, which is really exciting. I’ve also done a small part in a Madhur Bhandarkar film, which will release next year.

Alongside this I am deeply involved with my art foundation, MASH, where we continue to support contemporary Indian artists. We have several programs in place to help artists showcase and grow their work.

You’re close to the Khans — Gauri and SRK — and appeared in Aaryan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood. How was that experience, and would you like to work with Shah Rukh Khan someday?

I was absolutely delighted and honoured to make an appearance in Aryan’s series and it was wonderful working with him. He was very specific about what he wanted—the mermaid outfit, the crown, the hairband—and I went all out because he’s very special to me. It was incredible to see him grow into this young man directing an entire series. From the moment I landed in Bombay, I was thoroughly pampered. The van he arranged for me was stunning and I felt like a VVIP on set.

And of course, who wouldn’t want to be in a frame with Shah Rukh Khan? He’s larger than life. Anyone who has seen his work knows the global icon he is. Being on screen with him is on everyone’s wish list.

You recently hosted the MASH ball 2025. What was it like putting the show together in Mumbai?

The MASH Ball in support of UNICEF India was an incredible success in Mumbai this year. The theme was Fashion in Films, and I curated the art for the ball. We had amazing artists and designers showcasing their work — like Francis Newton Souza, Raghava K.K., Narayan Biswas, Ashiesh Shah and Michelle Poonawala.

I personally oversaw the aesthetics — from the interior design and art placement to the overall look of the ball. There is a distinct difference between organising events in Delhi and Mumbai. In Delhi, people find creative solutions to challenges but in Mumbai, things often run more “by the book.” Another aspect I was particular about was maintaining the event’s privacy. We received several requests from film stars who wanted to bring their managers, PR agents, or personal security, but we politely declined, there was really no need for entourages. In Delhi, guests respect the host and the privacy of others, and I wanted to bring that same culture to Mumbai. Thankfully, it worked beautifully, and people had a great evening

You’re simple and honest, when it comes to sharing your thoughts, which is unlike film industry folks. How do you balance or strike a chord with showbiz?

I wouldn’t say I’m simple—I think I’m quite complicated. But I am definitely honest, and a little proud too. I believe our personal traits are what truly carry us forward in life. Whether it’s in the film industry, the art world, or fashion, it’s your character that sets you apart from others—and that’s ultimately what you take forward with you.

Your love for fashion, art, and extravagant get-ups is popular. What are some of your favourite couture brands in India or abroad?

Dolce & Gabbana—I love the way their clothes fit. I also love accessories by Judith Leiber. I used to love carrying a lot of Hermès bags, but I feel nowadays, too many people carry Hermès, plus there are so many replicas out there that I’ve actually taken a break from them. In India, there are a lot of incredible designers I admire: Manish Malhotra, Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna, Nikita Mhaisalkar, and Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. They are all doing fabulous work, and I really enjoy wearing their creations.

Your fans admire your glowing skin — what’s your daily skincare routine and go-to products?

I believe in beauty from the inside out—you are what you eat. About 80% of skincare is maintaining a healthy diet. The remaining 20% comes from a proper skincare routine, which for me includes:

• I wash my face three to four times a day.

• I largely use La Mer products because they’re fragrance-free.

• Never sleeping with makeup or sunscreen on.

• I use fermented rice water and green tea to wash my face when I’m travelling. And of course, getting enough beauty sleep is essential.

What’s your biggest fear in life?

Honestly, I don’t like living in fear—I try to do everything for the joy of living. If I were to name a fear, it would be the fear of being ineffective in life. I don’t want to reach the end of my journey wondering what I truly achieved or why I was here. I focus on continuously exploring, experimenting, and making the most of every opportunity.

What role does spirituality play in your day-to-day life?

Spirituality recharges me. Whether it’s meditation, prayer, or visiting a temple or shrine, it gives me energy, reinforces me, and strengthens me. It keeps me grounded, but at the same time, energises me and gives me strength and belief in myself.

What’s your goal for the next few years?

My goal is to continue exploring and growing in front of the camera. I’m really excited about the opportunities coming my way and am looking forward to meeting the expectations people have for me. At the same time, I hope to use glamour for a purpose—whether it’s advocating for women’s issues, promoting Indian culture, craft, and art in my own way, or highlighting the incredible work that UNICEF is doing in India.

