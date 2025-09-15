  • search in Khaleej Times
Shalini Pandey teams up with Dhanush, Nithya Menen for 'Idli Kadai'

Shalini, who was last seen in the crime drama 'Maharaj', will be playing the role of Meera in the film. She will share the screen with Dhanush, Nithya Menen and Arun Vijay

Published: Mon 15 Sept 2025, 1:32 PM

Actor Shalini Pandey is all set to join Dhanush in his much-awaited fourth film as director, Idli Kadai.

The makers confirmed the news with a special poster introducing her character.

Shalini, who was last seen in Maharaj, will be playing the role of Meera in the film. She will share the screen with Dhanush, Nithya Menen, and Arun Vijay.

The makers took to their Instagram account to welcome the actress, along with a caption that read, "Introducing the pretty @shalzp as MEERA #IdliKadai - in theatres from October 1st."

Recently, on Ganesh Chaturthi, the second track from the film's album was released.

The song, titled Enjaami Thandhaane, is a lively rural folk number composed by GV Prakash Kumar. It was released on Wednesday, August 27, and quickly caught fans' attention.

The track has been sung by Dhanush himself, with rap portions by Arivu and additional vocals by Subahshini. GV Prakash Kumar, who recently won the National Award for Vaathi, has composed the music.

Directed by Dhanush, Idli Kadai stars him in the lead, alongside Nithya Menen. The film will hit theatres on October 1. The two actors previously worked together in the 2022 hit Thiruchitrambalam.

The film is being produced under Dhanush's banner Wunderbar Films in collaboration with Aakash Baskaran's Dawn Pictures.