Shakira unveils 2026 FIFA World Cup song 'Dai Dai'

A decade after giving the blockbuster FIFA World Cup anthem 'Waka Waka' in 2010, Colombian pop star Shakira is back with a new anthem for the 23rd edition.

On Thursday, Shakira unveiled her official song for the 2026 World Cup. Titled 'Dai Dai', the complete track will be out on May 14.

Taking to Instagram, the hitmaker posted a one-minute video on Instagram from Brazil's Maracana stadium to tease the track that also features Nigerian singer Burna Boy.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a one-minute teaser video from Maracanã Stadium, building excitement for the upcoming track.

This will mark Shak's second official FIFA World Cup song following the timeless 'Waka, Waka (This Time for Africa)' recorded for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

'Waka Waka' peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs, Latin Airplay and Latin Pop Airplay charts in July 2010. On the Latin Rhythm Airplay, it peaked No. 8 and reached a No. 38 high on the Billboard Hot 100 during the same period.

It also spent 42 weeks at No. 1 on Latin Digital Song Sales, Shak's longest-leading title on that chart, as per Billboard.

The FIFA World Cup 2026, scheduled from June 11 to July 19, will be the largest edition of the tournament, featuring 104 matches across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The opening match will take place in Mexico City, while the final is set to be held in New Jersey.