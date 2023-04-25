Shakira to be honoured with Billboard's first 'Latin Woman of the Year' award

The musician has inspired many Latin women all over the world to write and perform music

Tue 25 Apr 2023

Colombian singer Shakira will be honoured with Billboard's 'Latin Woman of the Year' award at the first-ever Mujeres Latinas en la Musica, or Latin Women in Music, gala.

Taking to Instagram, Billboard announced the news on their official page on Monday and wrote, "Global superstar Shakira will be honoured as Billboard's Woman of the Year at the first-ever #BBMujeresLatinas."

According to Billboard, the two-hour music special honouring Latin women in music, will be hosted by Ivy Queen and Jacqueline Bracamontes, taped at the Watsco Center in Miami on May 6 and will air exclusively on Telemundo on May 7 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.

Soon after the news was announced fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Shakira is the ultimate Woman in Music. Thanks to her, Latin women all over the world have been empowered to write and perform deeply personal music. She created a movement all on her own, and continues to be more relevant than ever today, with grace, a deep tradition of giving back, and enormous talent. She is the definition of a Woman in Music," said Leila Cobo, Billboard's chief content officer for Latin/Espanol, as per Billboard.

Shakira has earned the title of 'Queen of Latin Music' for her outstanding tracks. She is known for some blockbuster hit tracks like Hips Don't Lie, Can't Remember to Forget You, Loca, Whenever Wherever, Waka Waka, Beautiful Liar, She Wolf, La Tortura and many more.

