Shakira, Sofia Vergara among Colombian celebrities showing support after deadly quake

[Editor's Note: For the latest updates on the deadly earthquake in Colombia, follow the Khaleej Times live blog.]

Colombian stars including Shakira, Sofía Vergara and Ryan Castro have shared messages of support for their home country after a powerful earthquake killed at least 132 people and injured more than 570, according to a non-profit group, leaving widespread destruction across several cities.

The 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia on Monday, August 10, near San José del Palmar in Chocó, according to the US Geological Survey. The quake occurred at a depth of 107 kilometres and was felt across major cities, with buildings damaged and rescue teams searching through rubble for survivors.

As the scale of the disaster became clear, some of Colombia's best-known entertainment figures turned to social media to express solidarity, share information and offer help. Shakira, J Balvin, Maluma and other artists were among those responding to the disaster.

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Shakira: 'All my strength and love for my land'

Shakira shared a message with her followers on Instagram Stories, saying her thoughts were with those affected and families facing uncertainty.

"Dear Colombia, my heart is with everyone who felt this earthquake today and with the families who are going through moments of anguish," she wrote in Spanish.

"In moments like these, we Colombians know how to come together and support one another."

The singer concluded by sending "all my strength and love for my land", while urging people to remain attentive to instructions on how they could help those affected.

Sofía Vergara: 'You are not alone'

Sofía Vergara also shared an emotional message alongside an image of the Colombian flag.

"As a Colombian, I deeply feel the pain of our people after today's nightmare," the Modern Family star wrote in Spanish.

Addressing those who had lost loved ones and those still searching for family members, she added: "You are not alone."

Vergara said Colombians would help and pray for those affected, adding that "as always, Colombia will move forward."

Ryan Castro offers to help

Singer Ryan Castro posted several messages to his Instagram Stories, telling followers he hoped they and their families were safe.

"I hope you are well and your families are well. Much strength," he wrote, adding that he was frightened by what was happening.

In another post, Castro offered to personally help those affected.

"Let's all help each other as a family. Count on me in whatever way I can join in helping the people affected," he wrote, before telling followers: "I'm here for you."

Other Colombian musicians, including Maluma and J Balvin, also used their platforms following the earthquake, with artists sharing messages of solidarity and information intended to help people affected by the disaster.

Rescue operations continue

The earthquake is Colombia's strongest this century, according to Reuters. The western province of Risaralda was among the hardest-hit areas, while significant damage was also reported in cities including Cali, Pereira and Manizales.

Rescue crews continued searching damaged and collapsed buildings as authorities assessed the extent of the destruction and warned residents to remain alert for aftershocks.