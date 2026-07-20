‘This performance will live on forever’: Shakira gets emotional after World Cup halftime show

The 49-year-old singer energised the packed stadium with a lively rendition of 'Dai Dai', the official FIFA World Cup 2026 anthem

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 20 Jul 2026, 1:57 PM
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Colombian singer Shakira has shared an emotional message after headlining the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime show, thanking her team and fellow performers for helping make the performance a memorable one.

The Grammy-winning singer took to Instagram after her performance at the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at New Jersey, where Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time to lift the trophy.

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Sharing her gratitude, Shakira wrote, "Thank you @ghettokids_tfug , @burnaboygram , social media participants, and my whole team for being there for me for this performance that will live on forever"

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A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)

The 49-year-old singer energised the packed stadium with a lively rendition of 'Dai Dai', the official FIFA World Cup 2026 anthem. Shakira was joined by Burna Boy, with whom she had earlier performed the FIFA World Cup 2026 anthem during the tournament's opening ceremony in Mexico City last month.

The halftime show also featured performances by Madonna, BTS and Justin Bieber, entertaining thousands of fans gathered for football's biggest event.

Hollywood star Tom Cruise captivated a packed stadium and millions of viewers with an emotional address ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina, celebrating the tournament's global spirit.

Among the celebrities spotted at the FIFA World Cup final were Matt Damon and wife Luciana, Jay-Z and Beyonce, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky, David Beckham and wife Victoria, Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart, Austin Butler, Serena Williams, Pharrell Williams, Javier Bardem, Jon Hamm, Odessa A'zion, Scott Eastwood, Mr. Beast, Adrien Brody, Trevor Noah, Richard Gere, among others.

Spain defeated defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at MetLife Stadium, with substitute Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute to secure La Roja's second World Cup title.

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