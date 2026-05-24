Shakira drops FIFA 2026 anthem video featuring Messi, Mbappe and Ronaldo

Shakira has released the official song video for the FIFA World Cup 2026, offering fans a glimpse into the upcoming global football competition featuring stars including Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The four-minute video opens with football stars taking the field and declaring, “We are ready” for Shakira.

Directed by Hannah Lux Davis and shot in Miami, the video begins with Shakira standing atop Mexico City’s iconic Angel of Independence before transitioning into scenes of the singer dancing in a desert landscape alongside a group of African children.

The clip later introduces Burna Boy before moving into stadium scenes featuring dancers dressed in outfits inspired by flags of participating nations.

The video also includes archival footage from previous World Cup tournaments, with Shakira paying tribute to football legends including Diego Maradona, Paolo Maldini, Romário, Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, Kaká and Lionel Messi.

Countries highlighted in the video include Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, the US and the Netherlands.

Shakira also shared the track on her Instagram account following the release.

Meanwhile, the singer is set to co-headline the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final halftime show on July 19 at the MetLife Stadium.

She will perform alongside Madonna and BTS in a live event curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay and produced by Global Citizen.

The teaser shared on Instagram crossed one million likes within hours of release.

‘Dai Dai’, released on May 16, marks Shakira’s latest football anthem following the global success of Waka Waka (This Time for Africa).

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is scheduled to run from June 11 to July 19, 2026.