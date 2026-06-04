Shakira dances with viral dance troupe Ghetto Kids after World Cup invitation

The singer personally invited the viral dance group after spotting their videos to her official World Cup song Dai Dai

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 4 Jun 2026, 2:14 PM
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Global superstar Shakira has shared a new dance video featuring Uganda's famous Ghetto Kids, weeks after personally inviting the group to join her at the FIFA World Cup final halftime show.

The video, shared on social media, shows Shakira dancing alongside members of the children's dance troupe to Dai Dai, her official FIFA World Cup 2026 song with Burna Boy.

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The collaboration marks a full-circle moment for the young performers, who had spent weeks campaigning online for a chance to dance with the singer.

In an earlier post, the group wrote: "Hey Shakira, Yes we Want to Perform with You! This would Be a Dream Come true for us and for Uganda and Africa! "

The group is part of Triplets Ghetto Kids (TGK), a Ugandan non-governmental organisation that uses music, dance and drama to support disadvantaged, orphaned and street children.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

Founded in Kampala, the initiative aims to give vulnerable children opportunities through performance and education, while helping them build confidence and life skills.

Their efforts paid off when Shakira revealed that she had been watching fan-created videos inspired by Dai Dai and wanted dancers to join her during the FIFA World Cup final halftime show.

"I've already invited the Ghetto Kids from Uganda," the singer said in a video message addressed to fans, while encouraging more creators to submit their dance videos.

The announcement sparked celebrations among the children, who later posted a video captioned: "The Queen Shakira has confirmed our dream Thank you God."

Fans praised the singer's decision, with one commenter writing: "That's what the great and humble do and Shakira is great."

The invitation places the Ugandan troupe on one of the biggest stages in world sport. The FIFA World Cup final on July 19 will feature the tournament's first-ever halftime show, with Shakira among the headline performers.

Dai Dai, Shakira's collaboration with Burna Boy, was released as the official song of the FIFA World Cup 2026 and continues the singer's long association with football's biggest tournament, following hits such as Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) and La La La (Brazil 2014).

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