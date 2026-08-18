Shakira pledges to rebuild 10 schools in earthquake-hit Colombia

Colombian pop star Shakira has made a surprise visit to the earthquake-hit province of Chocó in western Colombia, pledging to help rebuild at least 10 schools and restore a local technological university damaged by the powerful August 10 earthquake, according to Billboard.

The initiative has drawn support from several international organisations. Global Citizen and Live Nation have each committed $500,000 (around Dh1.84 million) towards education recovery efforts.

The FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund has contributed another $500,000, while CAF, Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean, pledged $250,000 (around Dh918,000) to help rebuild classroom infrastructure, Billboard reported.

Shakira visited Quibdó, the capital of Chocó, following the 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck western Colombia on August 10. The disaster killed at least 287 people, destroyed more than 26,000 homes and affected over 265 educational institutions.

The singer toured damaged facilities alongside philanthropist Howard G. Buffett, whose foundation is working with Shakira's Fundación Pies Descalzos, or Barefoot Foundation, on rebuilding efforts.

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"What worries me the most is that schools are not rebuilt once this emergency is over," Shakira told reporters, according to Billboard. "Every day that children don't go to school is a day they miss out on their future."

Chocó, one of Colombia's poorest regions, has faced significant challenges in relief efforts due to limited road infrastructure connecting many of its predominantly Afro-Colombian and Indigenous communities with the rest of the country.

Shakira's Barefoot Foundation has worked in Chocó for more than two decades, supporting educational programmes and facilities in the region. In addition to rebuilding schools, the singer said she would personally oversee efforts to restore a regional technological university.

The Colombian star had also shared a message of support following the earthquake on August 10.

"Beloved Colombia, my heart is with everyone who felt this earthquake today and with the families who are going through moments of anguish," she wrote in Spanish on X.

"In times like these, we Colombians know how to come together and support one another. All my strength and love for my homeland. Let's embrace tightly and stay tuned to the instructions so we can help as soon as possible."

Shakira is also scheduled to join Colombian artists including Maluma and Sebastián Yatra at a benefit concert in Bogotá to raise funds for relief efforts.