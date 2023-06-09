Shahid Kapoor's Bloody Daddy: Should you watch or skip it? First reviews are out

While some experts called the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed film expertly crafted and attention-grabbing, others said it was predictable and lacked soul

Photo: Twitter

By Web Report Published: Fri 9 Jun 2023, 12:20 PM

Shahid Kapoor is made for out-and-out action films and it has been proved with his latest offering – Bloody Daddy. The Ali Abbas Zafar-directed film started streaming on Jio Cinema from Friday and has garnered mixed reviews from film critics in just a few hours. Most of the feedbacks are positive, lauding Shahid’s “powerful performance” as an action hero who has aced “hand-to-hand combat scenes” in the film.

Bloody Daddy also stars Ronit Roy, Sanjay Kapoor, Rajeev Khandelwal and Diana Penty.

According to the critics who praised it, what grabs the attention, other than the “expertly-crafted action scenes, is the way the plot unfolds”. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: “Have always felt - and even told him - that Shahid Kapoor should act in an out-and-out actioner… The actor - known for his ability to portray a wide range of characters - gets into the John Wick mode in Bloody Daddy, his first collaboration with director Ali Abbas Zafar. Bloody Daddy isn’t a perfect or flawless film, but it has its moments that make you overlook the blemishes, besides keeping you hooked… What grabs your attention - apart from some expertly-crafted action scenes - is the way the plot unfolds… And, yes, Shahid Kapoor is top notch in an action avatar too.”

Author and film critic Anupama Chopra’s Film Companion shared that “Bloody Daddy is a solidly entertaining cops-and-gangsters saga".

"When I told someone that I’m going to see a film called 'Bloody Daddy', he said it sounds like bad porn. As it turns out, #BloodyDaddy is a solidly entertaining cops-and-gangsters saga."

Entertainment journalist Rohit Khilnani wrote that “Bloody Daddy is a terrific action thriller” and added: “Jio Cinema has hit gold with this. Shahid Kapoor is at his BEST! I did expect the best from Ali Abbas Zafar and he delivered yet again. Super acting Ronit Roy, Diana Penty and SanjayKapoor. This is my weekend recommendation.”

“Bloody Daddy is a smash entertainer. A quick fire 2-hour long movie that moves at a rapid pace with a set piece big action sequence every 10 mins, it’s for the lovers of John Wick and Taken movies. Shahid Kapoor is really convincing as an action hero who indulges in hand-to-hand combat scenes. He brings in the right mix of drama, humour and emotions too in his performance. Watch out for his scenes with Ronit Roy and Sanjay Kapoor; they are the BEST parts of the film… Bloody Daddy is a film that could well develop into a franchise,” wrote film critic Joginder Tuteja.

Entertainment analyst Rajat R Lunkad tweeted: “Bloody Daddy on Jio Cinema is a ‘bloody good’ stylishly choreographed, fast-paced action thriller. Shahid Kapoor gives a powerful performance as the titular character. Ronit Roy and Rajeev Khandelwal are such underrated actors, they shine in their respective roles.”

But not all were happy, with some critics calling it Shahid Kapoor’s “weakest film in the last 5 years.” Trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal wrote: “Bloody Daddy lacks soul, both in terms of emotions (father- son bond) and action….. Probably Shahid Kapoor’s weakest film in the last 5 years…. Shocked and surprised why Shahid picked up such a bygone era script, it was a little difficult for me to digest the fact that this film is ALI ABBAS ZAFAR directorial. Every single frame is predictable…wasted Ronit / Sanjay and Rajeev Khandelwal, many FF moments, poor editing, terrible execution.”

Critic Sumit Kadel described the film as “Ali Abbas Zafar’s weakest directorial.”

Bloody Daddy might be getting mixed reviews but fans are loving every bit of the film. Here’s proof:

Bloody Daddy also stars Ankur Bhatia and Vivan Bhathena.