Shahid Kapoor to perform at IIFA Awards 2027 in Abu Dhabi

Shahid Kapoor is bringing his signature energy back to the IIFA stage as the awards return to Abu Dhabi next year.

The Bollywood star has been confirmed as a performer at the 27th IIFA Weekend & Awards, taking place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island on January 22 and 23, 2027.

For Shahid, it marks a return to a stage he has been closely associated with over the years, having appeared at IIFA as an actor, host and performer.

“IIFA has been a special part of my journey over the years… as an actor, a host and a performer. Some of my most memorable moments have happened on that stage, and there’s always an incredible energy when audiences from around the world come together to celebrate Indian cinema,” he said.

The actor added that he was excited to return to Yas Island for the 27th edition. “Abu Dhabi has become a fantastic home for IIFA and I’m looking forward to being back on that stage. I can’t wait to bring the energy, music and madness back to IIFA and make this edition one to remember.”

Shahid joins a growing line-up of Bollywood stars heading to the UAE capital for the two-day celebration of Indian cinema. Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are also among the announced performers, while Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan are set to host the main IIFA Awards ceremony.

The weekend will begin with the IIFA Digital Awards on January 22, with Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal taking on hosting duties. Tripathi will make his awards-show hosting debut at the ceremony.

The main IIFA Awards will follow on January 23 at Etihad Arena. Tickets are currently on sale through the venue, with prices starting from Dh100.

For fans unable to make it to Yas Island, this edition will also travel far beyond Abu Dhabi. The IIFA Awards 2027 are set to stream live worldwide on YouTube, opening up the ceremony to a global audience.

With Shahid now confirmed to return to the stage, the Abu Dhabi edition continues to build its Bollywood line-up ahead of IIFA weekend in January.