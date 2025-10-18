  • search in Khaleej Times
'If I say it in Saudi': Salman dares Shah Rukh to say no one can afford 3 Khans in a film

"If three of us are in a project, it is a dream in itself," said Shah Rukh Khan at the Joy Forum 2025

Published: Sat 18 Oct 2025, 4:53 PM

It was a rare moment for fans of Indian cinema as three Bollywood superstars — Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan — came together for an event in Saudi Arabia.

Bollywood’s iconic trio made a rare joint appearance at Joy Forum 2025 session on Friday in Riyadh, where they spoke candidly about their enduring stardom, friendship, and their respective journeys that have defined Hindi cinema for over three decades.

Salman, known for his trademark humour and straight talk, downplayed the idea of stardom and said the three of them never considered themselves “stars”.

"None of us call ourselves stars. Some journalists may write ‘Salman Khan, star’ or ‘Aamir Khan, super duper star’, but we don’t believe in it at all. At home, we are just like everyone else. I still get yelled at by my father and mother,” he said.

In one of the most viral moments from the session, Salman pointed out that both he and Aamir hail from film families. "But this man here didn’t — he came from Delhi," he said.

To this, Shah Rukh responded, “Salman, I’m sorry, but I also come from a film family. Salman’s family is my family. Aamir’s family is my family.”

Aamir quipped, “Now you know why Shah Rukh is a star,” drawing an applause from the audience.

Aamir also broke into a song at the event, with Salman and SRK cutely cheering him on. Take a look:

Shah Rukh also teased the possibility of a long-awaited collaboration among the three, according to PTI.

"It’s been too long I’ve been humble... I’ve been too nice, too kind. I have to say, if three of us are in a project, it is a dream itself. Hopefully not a nightmare... Inshallah, whenever we get an opportunity, a story, we’re always sitting, whenever Aamir, Salman, and myself, we get together... I feel thankful to be on the same stage with them," he said.

In a cheeky response, Salman said, "So, Shah Rukh has this one thing. He keeps saying over and over again… I want him to say that here. Try and say that here that nobody can afford us three in a film together. Say it."

Watch Shah Rukh's response to that below:

While the Khans have paired up for projects in the past, no film so far has managed to cast all three. SRK and Salman starred in hit films like Karan-Arjun (1995) and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). Aamir and Salman have acted in the cult comedy Andaz Apna Apna (1994).

The three Khans, who started their film careers around the same time in the early 90s, are often pitted against each other by fans and industry experts, comparing their stardom and bankability.

It will be the biggest casting coup in Indian cinema if any project manages to rope in all three.

[With inputs from ANI]