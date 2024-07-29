Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan buys new property worth Rs370 million in Delhi

Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 4:37 PM

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has made a significant real estate investment. He purchased two floors worth Rs370 million (approx Dh16 million) in the same South Delhi building where Shah Rukh Khan owns the ground floor and basement.

According to documents obtained by the Economic Times, Aryan's new property is located in Delhi's Panchsheel Park. The transaction, registered in May 2024, involved Aryan paying Rs20.64 million in stamp duty. Aryan's floors are in the same building where Shah Rukh and his wife, Gauri Khan, lived during their early days. The Khan family already owns the basement and ground floor of this building.

On the work front, Aryan is set to make his directorial debut with the web show Stardom. The series marks Aryan's entry into the world of Bollywood, but not as an actor - rather, he's making his debut as a director.

Sources have shared insights into the father-son dynamics in relation to the series. While Shah Rukh Khan expressed his willingness to make a cameo appearance in Aryan's series, the latter turned down the offer. This decision was reportedly rooted in Aryan's desire to avoid any perception of capitalising on his privileged background. Rumours also suggest that streaming platforms are eager to secure the series for their platforms.