Shah Rukh Khan's home 'Mannat' gets a crystal-studded name plate courtesy Gauri Khan

The superstar's interior designer wife has given the entrance to their home a whole new look

By ANI Published: Tue 22 Nov 2022, 4:18 PM Last updated: Tue 22 Nov 2022, 4:25 PM

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow 'Mannat' recently got new crystal-studded name plates as well as a new entrance door.

"The main door of your home is the entry point for your family and friends. So the name plate attracts positive energy… we chose a transparent material with glass crystals that emit a positive, uplifting and calm vibe," said Shah Rukh's wife and interior designer Gauri Khan on Instagram alongside a picture of her next to the new nameplate.

She hashtagged #GauriKhanDesigns.

Shah Rukh's fan clubs also shared pictures on social media.

Two nameplates could be seen with Mannat written on the left side and Landsend written on the right.

Previously, it was a blackboard with Mannat Landsend embossed on it.

Shah Rukh's bungalow is indeed one of the most famous places in Mumbai and his fans routinely throng the area outside his residence.