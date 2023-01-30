Shah Rukh Khan's Arabic dialogue in Pathaan is making fans cheer for the star

The internationally renowned performer takes to the stage with Stars of the Bolshoi
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' has been receiving an overwhelmingly positive feedback from national and international audiences as the film nears collecting Rs500 crore (Dh224.8 million).
The blockbuster has several memorable scenes. The brand ambassador of Dubai truly did represent the city in this movie with his action-packed scenes which were filmed in the emirate.
Aside from that, a specific scene that has been gaining popularity, especially in the Gulf, is a scene featuring both leads - Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.
In the scene, Padukone is seen greeting a person by saying 'Assalamu Alaikum'. Shah Rukh Khan then appears from behind, and gives her a flawlessly traditional response.
"Wa alaykumu salam wa rahmatullahi wa barakatuh", King Khan responds. Videos circulating online show audiences cheering to the Arabic greeting.
The Islamic greeting 'Assalamu Alaikum' means 'Peace be unto you', whereas its response, used by Shah Rukh Khan in the film, translates to 'May the peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah be with you too'.
