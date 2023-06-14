Shah Rukh Khan visits Dubai, reveals how he met Emirati billionaire Mohamed Alabbar

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who considers Dubai his second home, recently graced the city with his presence. Shah Rukh Khan added his star power at an event organised by Emaar Properties. Sharing the stage with his "good friend" Mohamed Ali Alabbar, the founder and chairman of Emaar Properties.

In an Instagram story shared by SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani, the actor could be seen talking about Dubai and expressing his deep bond with the Emirati billionaire, Mohamed Ali Alabbar. The text accompanying the story read "At The Oasis Emaar Launch," indicating that the occasion was the grand unveiling of Emaar's latest project called "The Oasis."

At the event, Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper in a finely tailored suit. The Pathaan star captivated the attendees with his charismatic presence but also shared his thoughts on Dubai's infrastructure.

The superstar also shed light on his friendship with Mohamed Ali Alabbar. He revealed how they met.

The actor, in a video released on YouTube, said, “A common friend of ours introduced me to Mohamed Ali Alabbar. Then, I decided to visit his office. At that time, Dubai was beginning to become what it has become today. And, I was expecting to go to a lush office. But Mohamed Ali Alabbar took me to a place that we call a chai [tea] shop. It was somewhere in the corner outside of the cityside. Small benches…What we, in India, call a dhaba and introduces it as his office.” The actor added that he loved the chai they had at the place.

The Emaar Group has also released pictures and videos from the launch event on social media. In one of the posts, Shah Rukh Khan, who has been the brand ambassador of Dubai since March 2016, is seen sitting next to Mohamed Ali Alabbar as they look at The Oasis launch video. The actor has been the brand ambassador of Dubai since March 2016

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Jawan, directed by Atlee. The film also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Shah Rukh Khan also has Rajkummar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline.

Shah Rukh Khan’s last film Pathaan was a blockbuster hit. It broke a number of records at the Indian box office. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham were also part of the Siddharth Anand directorial.