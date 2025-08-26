  • search in Khaleej Times
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan compliments daughter Suhana on social media post

She posted a couple of pictures from an event, where she was dressed in a yellow co-ord set, on Instagram

Published: Tue 26 Aug 2025, 2:28 PM

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently responded to a post by his daughter, Suhana Khan.

She posted a couple of pictures from an event, where she was dressed in a yellow co-ord set, on Instagram. Dressed in a butter-yellow co-ord set, she looked gorgeous as she exuded modern-day cool vibes.

"Song & mascara on repeat," she captioned the post, adding Badli Si Hawa song from her brother Aryan Khan's show The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Her post was flooded with heartfelt reactions from her friends and fans in no time. But it was Khan's comment that garnered everyone's attention.

"Yeah Badli Badli si....but same same pretty," SRK commented.

His comment left his fans in awe. "Daddy SRK," a netizen wrote. "Aww," another user posted.

Following this comment, many fans expressed curiosity and excitement to see the father-daughter duo share screen space in King. Khan had to slow the shoot down after he reportedly suffered an injury during an action sequence.

Abhishek Bachchan is also reported to be playing a pivotal role in King.