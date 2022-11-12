Shah Rukh Khan stopped at airport for carrying Dh80,000 worth of luxury watches

The star was returning home after attending the Sharjah International Book Fair, where he was conferred with an award

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was stopped by customs officials at Mumbai Airport while returning from Sharjah, news reports say.

A report by ETimes says that Khan was travelling in a private chartered plane. It added that, sources from the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) said that he was carrying watches worth Rs1.8 million (approximately Dh80,000).

The actor was reportedly asked to pay a hefty Rs683,000 (approximately Dh31,000) penalty for custom duty.

Shah Rukh Khan was in the UAE on Friday evening for the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF).

“Hold an honest and a gentle heart… there’s nothing needed to lead this life more successfully than these two qualities in your heart.”

This is the advice that he had for his fans during the event where he became the first personality to be conferred with the International Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative award.

“There will be times when we have to cheat with life,” he said. “There will be times when we have to cheat with people around us but in that one moment of weakness , if you can keep an honest and a gentle heart, then you will have the greatest life Allah and God and Bhagwan has given you.”

Khan was accompanied by Oscar-winner Dr Resul Pookutty who was awarded the SIBF award for contribution in the advancement of cinematic arts sound design.

