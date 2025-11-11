Watch: Shah Rukh Khan surprises chefs in a Dubai kitchen; here’s what happened

It’s obvious that when Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan walks into a room — or in this case, a kitchen — the energy is bound to shift. The superstar, who was recently spotted in Dubai, made an unexpected stop at the famed Italian eatery Il Borro Tuscan Bistro at Jumeirah Al Naseem, where he was seen chatting with the culinary team, checking out the dishes, and sharing a few candid moments behind the pass.

The video of the actor inside the award-winning restaurant’s kitchen has already gone viral, but perhaps, the real magic happened off-camera.

Watch:

The atmosphere, the team recalls, was equal parts exciting and endearing. “This wasn’t a formal visit, he was invited as a friend. He’s known the restaurant for many years, and Il Borro is a secure, comfortable place for him whenever he’s in Dubai," a source close to the restaurant staff told Khaleej Times.

"The team was excited to see him. It’s not every day you have someone of his stature casually walk into the kitchen," the source added.

Between laughs, tasting notes, and quick exchanges with the staff, the moment also offered a rare glimpse of the superstar in his most effortless element — appreciating good food and the people who make it.

For Il Borro, it wasn’t the first time a high-profile celebrity walked into the kitchen. The restaurant consistently attracts discerning diners, including global icons.

“Il Borro has always attracted big names. You’ll see stars from all over, from global celebrities to Indian icons. Some are regulars, some are brought here for private dinners," the source added. "The restaurant has had everyone from members of the Ambani family to actors like Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt."

Chef Mohammed Basith from Il Borro — who shared the now-viral video — has also previously posted snapshots with actor Bobby Deol and cricket legend Kapil Dev savouring an Italian feast.

SRK's Italian favourites

So, what keeps Shah Rukh Khan coming back to the Italian eatery? The actor's top dishes include Pizza al tartufo (the signature Umbrian black truffle and mozzarella pizza), Tagliatelle al tartufo, which comprises homemade tagliatelle, Umbrian black truffle and parmesan, as well as Carpaccio di rape rosse, which is their beetroot carpaccio with soft goat cheese and pistachios.

“He actually loves to cook," the source added. "He’s tried making the truffle pizza with the restaurant once or twice in the past, just for fun. He enjoys being in the kitchen, especially when it comes to Italian food."

Well, the next time you’re heading to an Italian restaurant, you now know exactly what to order. And don't forget to keep an eye out — who knows, Shah Rukh Khan might just suddenly appear?