Shah Rukh Khan shares life mantra on overcoming problems

The Bollywood star interacted with fans on Twitter recently

Every human faces challenges on a daily basis and the 'Baadshah' of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan is no different. He recently let fans in on key areas of his life - including his family, via social media.

During an #AskSRK session on Twitter, a fan questioned the Pathaan actor, "Hope you're doing good ShahRukh Sir. #AskSRK All the way from United States, what motivates you to overcome the problems you've faced so far and be like a Baadsha (KING). Pathan please respond."

The actor wrote, "One has to believe that good will always outweigh the bad..."

During the 15 minutes, #AskSRK session the actor answered several questions about his career and his family.

A follower asked him about his younger son AbRam. "How's Abram, what does he think of your stardom post your birthday?"

He replied, "He is a kindly child and feels happy so many people come to say hello to his dad..."

Another fan questioned Shah Rukh about his on-screen collaboration with South actor Vijay, writing, "@iamsrk sir whenever we see your photo with @actorvijay sir, we feel that you both share a great respect for each other. #AskSRK when we can expect a Vijay-SRK combo and your thoughts on actor vijay."

He responded, "He is really cool guy...films happen when they happen so...if they have to they will."

A user asked him to describe actor Salman Khan in one word, to which he responded, "Awesome and very kind ( sorry two words) but bhai hai na."

Shah Rukh's question and answer sessions on Twitter are usually met with an enthusiastic response from fans and the latest one was no exception.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be seen next in director Siddharth Anand's action thriller Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is all set to hit theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Recently, on his birthday, Shah Rukh unveiled the teaser of Pathaan.

Apart from that, he also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu and South cinema director Atlee's upcoming action thriller Jawan opposite actress Nayanthara, which will release on June 2, 2023, in his kitty.