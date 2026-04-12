'A talent that will outlive many': Indian icons Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar remember Asha Bhosle

Legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle's passing brought together various public figures in the country who reminisced about her legacy and the robust body of work she has left behind. While Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, actor Akshay Kumar and billionaire entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar Shaw paid tributes, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to X to post a warm message.

"It's truly sad to learn about Asha Tai's passing... her voice has been one of the pillars of Indian cinema and will continue to resonate world over for centuries to come. A talent that will outlive many, she always showered me with blessings and love, and I will miss her. Rest in peace, Asha Tai... love you.

On the other hand, cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, who had been close to both Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle, also took to X to express remorse. " A deeply sad day for India, and for music lovers across the world," he wrote. "For us, Asha Tai was family. Today, words feel too small for the loss we feel. One moment the heart falls silent, and the next, it drifts through the countless melodies she gifted all of us. It feels as though time itself has paused. Yet through her eternal songs, she will remain timeless forever. Thank you, Tai, for filling our lives with warmth, grace and unforgettable music. We will miss you beyond words, Asha Tai."