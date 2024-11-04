Shah Rukh Khan reveals he quit smoking

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo by PTI)

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, who once admitted to smoking 100 cigarettes a day, surprised fans on his birthday by revealing that he has quit the habit.

During a meet-and-greet event with fans, held in celebration of his birthday on Saturday, Khan told an enthusiastic crowd: "There's a good thing - I'm not smoking anymore, guys,"

The Dunki actor admitted he had hoped to feel less breathless after quitting, but said he is still adjusting to the change.

"Mujhe laga tha ki I will not feel so breathless, but abhi bhi feel kar raha hu (I thought I wouldn't feel breathless after quitting smoking, but I still do)," Khan said, acknowledging the adjustment period. He remained optimistic, saying, "Inshallah, woh bhi theek ho jayega." (By God's grace, that will also be fine).

Khan, on Saturday, received birthday wishes from daughter, Suhana, and wife, Gauri Khan, on social media.

Suhana shared a series of throwback pictures, giving fans a glimpse into the cherished memories of Shah Rukh's personal life.

She uploaded a heartwarming collage of four vintage monochromatic snaps. The pictures showcased Shah Rukh's playful side with his kids, Aryan and Suhana. "Happy Birthday (heart emoji). Love you the most in the world," she captioned one of the images.