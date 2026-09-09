Shah Rukh Khan turned down 'Ghamasaan' role before Pratik Gandhi was cast

Shah Rukh Khan was originally approached to play the lead role in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s upcoming film Ghamasaan, before the part went to Pratik Gandhi.

Dhulia revealed that he had taken the script to Khan after completing it, hoping to cast the Bollywood superstar as the police officer at the centre of the film.

According to The Times of India, the filmmaker said Khan listened to the script but politely declined the offer, telling him: “I don’t do realistic films like these.”

Dhulia and Khan have known each other for several years. They previously worked together on Mani Ratnam’s Dil Se, in which Dhulia served as the casting director. The filmmaker later appeared as Khan’s father in the 2018 film Zero.

Arshad Warsi, who stars alongside Gandhi in Ghamasaan, said he understood Khan’s decision. He added that he preferred watching the actor in larger-than-life roles, comparing his screen presence to that of Hollywood star Tom Cruise.

Described as a cat-and-mouse drama set in the Hindi heartland, Ghamasaan follows characters operating on opposite sides of the law. The film explores friendship, rivalry and the complex relationships between men against a rugged rural backdrop.

The film stars Pratik Gandhi and Arshad Warsi and is scheduled to premiere on ZEE5 on September 11.