Shah Rukh Khan praises Allu Arjun's 'amazing' look in Atlee's 'Raaka'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has expressed excitement over filmmaker Atlee's upcoming project Raaka, praising the first look of Allu Arjun as "intriguing and amazing."

The makers unveiled the title and first look poster of Raaka on April 8, coinciding with Allu Arjun's birthday.

Shah Rukh took to X to extend his wishes to the team and share his enthusiasm for the film.

Posting the poster, the actor wrote, "Happy Birthday @alluarjun... the poster is intriguing and amazing just like you are. Can't wait to see what you guys have put together. This experience will be... in Atlee's words - Mass masss massss!! #Raaka looks so exciting, all the best!!"

Happy Birthday @alluarjun â¦ the poster is intriguing and amazing just like you are. Canât wait to see what you guys have put together. This experience will beâ¦ in Atleeâs words - Mass masss massss!! #Raaka looks so exciting, all the best!! @Atlee_dir pic.twitter.com/QHh3ZkpKQh â Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 8, 2026

Shah Rukh had previously collaborated with Atlee on the blockbuster Jawan, which emerged as a massive box office success and earned him his first National Award for Best Actor.

The first look poster of Raaka has already generated considerable buzz online. It features Allu Arjun in a striking and unconventional avatar, partially covering his face with a clawed hand while staring intensely into the camera. His look is marked by kohl-lined eyes, a receding hairline, and a thick, greying moustache and beard.

Director Atlee also shared an emotional note about the film, describing it as a deeply personal project. "Raaka isn't just a film... it's a part of me I've carried for years. For 18 years, I held on to one idea, never letting it fade," he wrote on X.

He added that the journey of bringing the story to life had tested and shaped him, calling the film "just the beginning."

Produced by Sun Pictures, Raaka also stars Deepika Padukone in a lead role and marks the first collaboration of Allu Arjun with Atlee.