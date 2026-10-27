Shah Rukh Khan unveils new poster of upcoming film 'King'

Ahead of his 61st birthday, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan delighted fans on Tuesday by unveiling a new poster of his much-anticipated film, King.

The poster features Khan wielding a gun as he strides out of a tunnel engulfed in flames, creating a dramatic visual that hints at an intense, action-packed spectacle.

Sporting an unbuttoned dark shirt that exposes his bloodied chest, the actor appears in a gritty look, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film.

King will release in theatres on December 24, 2026, making it a major Christmas release. The film marks Shah Rukh's reunion with Anand after Pathaan (2023).

Sporting an unbuttoned dark shirt that exposes his bloodied chest, Shah Rukh's look hints at a gritty, action-packed cinematic spectacle in King.

Recently, Khan conducted an interactive session on X, where he responded to several fan queries related to King, sharing updates about the film's post-production, visual effects and music.

The actor revealed he has been pulling late nights, closely overseeing the film's post-production and visual effects team. "Troubling RC VFX a lot. Sitting on Harry and Keiten's head to deliver the best. I think they might ban me from coming to the office late nights soon," he joked about his hands-on approach.

Anand isn't escaping the grind either. Expressing pride in the director's relentless dedication, SRK shared, "...taking time to put our best foot forward so u all enjoy it and feel proud and happy with #King."

When asked about the music, Khan assured fans that playback maestro Arijit Singh is putting the final touches to the soundtrack. "He is a perfectionist; it takes some time, rightfully."

Never one to dodge box-office chatter, SRK fielded a cheeky question about King competing against packed holiday releases in December and dismissed worries about getting sandwiched between them.

King also stars Khan's daughter Suhana, Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor Khan are expected to make special appearances in the film.