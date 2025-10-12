  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Oct 12, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 20, 1447 | Fajr 04:58 | DXB weather-sun.svg37.1°C

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol recreate iconic 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' moment

The duo made everyone relive the golden days of their old films as they danced to several classic songs at an awards show in India

Published: Sun 12 Oct 2025, 2:07 PM

Top Stories

Dubai billionaire says Emirati youth who refrain from marriage must be held accountable

Dubai billionaire says Emirati youth who refrain from marriage must be held accountable

No more passport stamps: UAE residents to face smoother Schengen border entry

No more passport stamps: UAE residents to face smoother Schengen border entry

Look: Dubai places Global Village Season 30 logo on all visas issued in emirate

Look: Dubai places Global Village Season 30 logo on all visas issued in emirate

Bollywood's most loved on-screen pair, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, reunited at an awards show in Gujarat, India, leaving fans nostalgic.

The moment they appeared on stage together, the audience erupted in cheers, and for good reason.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Watch: 'Are you okay?' Prince William holds back tears in short film on impact of suicide

thumb-image

Look: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal visit Abu Dhabi Grand Mosque, tour UAE capital

thumb-image

US embassy in Doha condoles death of 3 Qatari diplomats in Egypt's Sharm El Sheikh

thumb-image

Traffic alert: Dubai Police warn of accident on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road

thumb-image

UAE says Uranus Star drinking water import not permitted after two deaths in Oman

 

The duo made everyone relive the golden days of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' as they performed to the timeless song "Ladki Badi Anjaani Hai." With their familiar smiles, graceful moves, and effortless chemistry, SRK and Kajol reminded fans why Rahul and Anjali still hold a special place in Bollywood history, even years after they first won hearts in 1998.

The two looked elegant as they twinned in black. SRK opted for a classic black tuxedo, while Kajol wore a stunning black saree.

The two were then joined on stage by Karan Johar, who directed the iconic film. The trio were seen sharing a warm group hug.

The magic didn't end there. SRK and Kajol also performed "Suraj Hua Maddham" from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,' leaving everyone speechless as they once again brought their timeless chemistry to life.

The star-studded night also saw performances by Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

The winners of the night included Abhishek Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan, both of whom took home the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) award for their performances in I Want To Talk and Chandu Champion, respectively.

Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress award for her role in Jigra, while Nitanshi Goel was named Best Debut Actor (Female) for her performance in Laapataa Ladies. Lakshya bagged the Best Debut Actor (Male) award for his role in Ba***Ds of Bollywood, and Kunal Kemmu and Aditya Suhas Jambhale were honoured with the Best Debut Director award for their films Madgaon Express and Article 370, respectively.