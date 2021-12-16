Shah Rukh Khan interacts with fans in first digital appearance since Aryan Khan's bail

His wife Gauri also shared a new video on Instagram, her first after their son's arrest

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 16 Dec 2021, 4:31 PM

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who has maintained a low profile ever since his son Aryan was arrested in a drugs-related case in October, made a digital appearance for an automobile firm, sending best wishes to Indian women cricketers on becoming brand ambassadors.

SRK has been listed among the world’s top-20, most admired men of 2021, in a YouGov survey. It covered over 40,000 people in more than three-dozen countries.

He is also working on Sidharth Anand’s Pathan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The superstar is also involved with Atlee (Arun Kumar), the Tamil director, for his untitled film.

Gauri Khan, his wife, also shared a new video on Instagram, her first after the Aryan arrest incident.

“A collaboration where design meets fashion for the new @falgunishanepeacockindia store in Hyderabad with the dream team @falgunipeacock @shanepeacock @tanaaz,” she said in her post. “New designs, new city, same team....so excited for the continuation of this alliance. Can't wait to share more details!”

The video talks of her collaboration with fashion designers Falguni and Shane Peacock and their near store in Hyderabad, which has been designed by Gauri.

The long-awaited return to social media by Shah Rukh and Gauri followed a Bombay high court order on Wednesday, relaxing Aryan’s bail conditions. He will now not have to report at the Narcotics Control Bureau’s office every Friday in Mumbai. The court said that the agency must give him a 72-hour notice before summoning him for appearance.