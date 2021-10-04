>
Shah Rukh Khan gets support from Bollywood after Aryan Khan's arrest in drugs case

PTI/Mumbai
Filed on October 4, 2021
Colleagues of the superstar have rallied behind him on social media.

Bollywood personalities like filmmaker Hansal Mehta, and actors Pooja Bhatt and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi have expressed their solidarity with Shah Rukh Khan after the superstar’s son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drugs case.

The NCB busted a drugs party onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and arrested Aryan and seven others on Sunday. The 23-year-old was remanded to the custody of the NCB till October 4.

Hours after Aryan’s arrest, close friend and superstar Salman Khan arrived at Shah Rukh’s residence, Mannat, to pay him a visit. While so far Salman has been the only one to visit the 55-year-old actor, colleagues of the superstar have rallied behind him on social media.

Mehta took to Twitter and wrote that it was painful when people arrive at judgements on children, adding he stands with Shah Rukh during the difficult time. “It is painful for a parent having to deal with a child getting into trouble. It gets compounded when people begin to arrive at judgements before the law takes its course. It is disrespectful and unfair to the parent and to the parent-child relationship. With you @iamsrk,” the Scam 1992 helmer wrote.

Bhatt, who worked with Shah Rukh in the 1996 film Chaahat , took to Twitter late Sunday evening and wrote, “I stand in solidarity with you @iamsrk Not that you need it. But I do. This too, shall pass.”

Hours before Aryan’s arrest, Shah Rukh’s Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa co-star Suchitra Krishnamoorthi tweeted that she is praying for the family. “Nothing harder for a parent than seeing their child in distress. Prayers to all,” she wrote.

In a subsequent tweet, Krishnamoorthi noted how the Hindi film industry ends up becoming an unfortunate soft target. “For all those targetting #Bollywood remember all the #NCB raids on film stars? Yes nothing was found and nothing was proved. #Bollywood gawking is a tamasha. It’s the price of fame (sic),” she added.

During a promotional event in Delhi on Sunday, actor Suniel Shetty also shared his views on the intense media scrutiny on Bollywood. Before Aryan was arrested, Shetty urged people to give the child a breather. “Whenever something happens in the industry, the media goes all out. Give the child an opportunity. Let the real reports come out. He is a child, taking care of him is our responsibility,” the actor told reporters.

The NCB team, led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede, raided the Goa-bound ship on Saturday evening based on a tip-off that a party was scheduled onboard. The sleuths seized 13 grams of cocaine, five grams of MD, 21 grams of charas and 22 pills of Ecstasy and Rs1.33 lakh.

The NCB on Sunday said it had evidence suggesting a nexus between three persons it had arrested, including Aryan, and suppliers and peddlers of drugs and banned narcotic substances regularly.

Prima facie investigation conducted by the NCB reveals that there is incriminating material in the form of WhatsApp chats and so on that clearly shows the nexus with the arrested accused (Aryan Khan and two others) with suppliers and peddlers on a regular basis, the NCB said in its remand note.




 
 
 
