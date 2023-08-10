Shah Rukh Khan dubs 'Jawan' as new 'Chennai Express'

The popstar made the announcement at her Eras Tour show in Los Angeles
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently compared his forthcoming movie Jawan to his earlier hit Chennai Express, coinciding with the latter's decade-long anniversary.
When asked about his fan club's screening of "Chennai Express" in 50 cities to commemorate its 10th anniversary, Shah Rukh reminisced about his enjoyable time working on the romantic comedy during an #AskSRK session on Twitter.
Describing Atlee's directorial Jawan as the modern successor to Chennai Express, Shah Rukh stated, "Yeah, it was lovely ten years ago with Chennai Express. Now, with @Atlee_dir @VijaySethuOffl @anirudhofficial #Nayanthara, this is the new Chennai Express reloading… Isn't it?! #Jawan."
Jawan is described as a "high-octane action thriller that chronicles the emotional journey of a man (Shah Rukh) determined to rectify societal wrongs. Produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Gupta under Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan is set to release worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
The popstar made the announcement at her Eras Tour show in Los Angeles
