Shah Rukh Khan makes history as first star with Dubai skyscraper named after him

Shah Rukh Khan, one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema, has scripted history once again. In a landmark moment that blends cinema, real estate, and global celebrity influence, the 'Badshah of Bollywood' has become the first actor ever to have his name emblazoned across a skyscraper in Dubai.

The announcement was made at a grand event in Mumbai on Friday, attended by Shah Rukh and hosted by his friend of many years, director-choreographer Farah Khan. The event unveiled the spectacular project, named Shahrukhz by Danube. The Danube Group will be building the 55-storey commercial tower on Sheikh Zayed Road, named after Bollywood superstar.

Shah Rukh posted about the new project, which marks his foray into real estate. "It is humbling and deeply touching to have a landmark in Dubai carry my name and to be an integral part of the cityscape forever. Dubai has always been a special place for me — a city that celebrates dreams, ambition, and possibility. Shahrukhz by Danube — this Commercial tower is a symbol of how far belief and hard work can take you," he said.

In the accompanying video, SRK says in Hindi, "We don't chase dreams, we turn them into reality. Legacy isn't inherited, it is made. This building is part of that legacy."

It is only fitting that the tower named after the 60-year-old actor will be built in Dubai. The 'Pathan' star calls Dubai his second home, being one of the first Bollywood stars to own property in the emirate. He has a lavish villa named 'Jannat' located in Palm Jumeirah.

The 1-million sqft tower, with prices starting from Dh1.7 million, aims to become a global address for entrepreneurs, innovators, and fast-growing businesses. It will also have a statue with Shah Rukh's iconic pose, spreading his arms at the entrance, so that people can take pictures. It is slated for completion in 2029.