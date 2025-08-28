Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone booked for endorsing 'defective' Hyundai car

Police in the north-western Indian state of Rajasthan's Bharatpur have filed a first information report against the Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, among others, after a man alleged that he was cheated once he bought a defective Hyundari Alcazar sports utility vehicle.

The actors, who had starred together in many Bollywood blockbusters such as Om Shanti Om, Pathaan and Jawan, are brand ambassadors for Hyundai in India.

The FIR, which is the basis for criminal action in India, was lodged at Mathura Gate police station, and was based on a complaint by advocate Kirti Singh, who bought the SUV for ₹23.97 lakh (Dh100,420 approximately) from a dealership in Haryana, the Press Trust of India reported.

The car, according to the complainant, developed serious technical faults soon after, especially when accelerating or overtaking. "The car starts vibrating, the speed doesn't increase, and the engine management system shows a malfunction. This has put my life and that of my family in jeopardy several times," he said, adding that the company has failed to resolve the problem despite following up with them multiple times.

Singh listed the actors as "accused" for endorsing and promoting the brand, he said, as their endorsements misled consumers.

Singh moved court after police initially declined to register his grievance. Acting on court directions, the Mathura Gate police station registered the case on August 25 under sections 420, 406 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code, along with sections 312, 318, 316, 61 and 175(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita, the Hindustan Times reported citing the Indian news website Bhaskar English.

The actors have yet to respond to the complaint.

Shah Rukh Khan won an National Film Award for his role in the 2023 action drama Jawan. The movie features Khan in a double role as father and son alongside Nayanthara, Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, among others.

He will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's King. While Khan's daughter Suhana, Abhishek Bachchan and Padukone are rumoured to be a part of the film, an official announcement is yet to be made.