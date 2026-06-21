Shah Rukh Khan's dance steals the show at Revati Sule's pre-wedding celebrations

Mumbai's social and political circles came together this weekend as Revati Sule, daughter of Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule, celebrated her wedding with Sarang in a star-studded ceremony attended by some of India's biggest names from business, politics and entertainment.

Among the high-profile guests were Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, who arrived at Mumbai's Jio Convention Centre on Saturday evening amid tight security.

Mukesh Ambani opted for a classic black bandhgala suit paired with matching trousers and a red pocket square, while Nita Ambani wore an ivory silk saree featuring intricate embroidery and a statement jewellery set.

The couple was joined by their younger son, Anant Ambani, and his wife, Radhika Merchant.

Also in attendance were Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, his wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Videos circulating online showed Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant sharing a light-hearted moment with Amitabh Bachchan during the celebrations.

Actor and politician Ravi Kishan was also among the guests.

Ahead of the wedding, several clips from the pre-wedding festivities gained traction on social media. One video in particular drew widespread attention, showing Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan dancing with the bride and groom.

Big B arrived to attend the wedding ceremony of Revati Sule with his wife, Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Singer Rahul Vaidya, who performed during the celebrations, shared a video of Shah Rukh Khan dancing alongside the couple to Koi Mil Gaya from the 1998 blockbuster Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

The clip quickly spread across social media, with fans praising the actor's energetic performance and adding to the buzz surrounding one of Mumbai's most talked-about wedding celebrations of the season.