Shah Rukh Khan channels his magic in 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' trailer

The trailer of Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood has been unveiled, promising a complete entertainer.

The trailer opens with an insight into the intense narrative, packed with action, drama, romance, comedy and a lot of starry cameos, taking audiences into the raw world of Bollywood.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan makes a cameo, bringing his signature Badshah vibe.

The Jawan star appears at the end of the trailer, with the iconic title music from his 1999 film Baadshah playing in the background. The scene in question shows an agitated Manoj Pahwa mistaking the Badshah for another person, as he ends up throwing insults.

The trailer moves to Khan's spectacular entry as he attempts to enter the vanity van, only to be stopped by the staff. His reaction to Pahwa's remarks is appropriately funny, especially from a star of his stature.

The actor's cameo struck a chord with his fans, with many resharing the same across social media handles.

One of the fan pages, Shah Rukh Khan Universe, cheered aloud for the star and wrote, "When King Khan enters the frame, the screen sets on fire. Catch SRK in his cool avatar in #TheBadsOfBollywood Trailer!!"

A fan wrote, "Can't wait! Too filmy to be real, too real to be filmy, this one's going to be a wild ride. Netflix, you've got our attention!"

Fans also hailed Aryan Khan's decision to bring the trio of Khans, Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir, together on the show.

The trailer follows Aasmaan Singh, an aspiring actor who wishes to make it big in Bollywood. The trailer progresses to show Aasmaan's successful launch in the industry, receiving much fame and praise.

Despite the success, Aasmaan finds himself against "India's biggest superstar" Ajay Talvar (Bobby Deol), who is determined to ensure his daughter's grand entry into films.

The trailer offers a series of starry cameos from the likes of Disha Patani, SS Rajamouli, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, and Rajkummar Rao.

Prior to the trailer launch, the makers also dropped a new poster for the show, which appeared to be a subtle tribute to Shah Rukh Khan's 1993 film Baazigar.

The makers have also released two songs from the show, including Badli Si Hawa Hai and Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri.

With Lakshya and Sahher Bambba stepping in as the lead pair, the show also features Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Karan Johar, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Anya Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Rajat Bedi, and Vijayant Kohli in prominent roles.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood will stream on Netflix, starting September 18.