Shah Rukh Khan's production company sued for defamation over Netflix show

A defamation suit has been filed against Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan owned Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix over their new series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'. Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede has approached the Delhi High Court against the Aryan Khan-directed show for allegedly maligning his reputation.

Shah Rukh's son Aryan made his directorial debut with the series, which was released by Netflix last week. Wankhede had arrested Aryan in an alleged drug case in 2021.

Wankhede's plea has sought permanent and mandatory injunction, declaration and damages against Red Chillies Entertainment Private Limited, Netflix and others, for what he alleges is "false, malicious and defamatory video" of the production house and broadcast by Netflix as part of their television series, PTI reported.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Wankhede sought Rs 2 crore in damages, which he wants to to be donated to the Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital for cancer patients.

The first episode of 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' shows a character, seemingly inspired by Wankhede, who lands up outside a Bollywood party looking for people "who are doing drugs".

Wankhede has said in his statement that the show has been "deliberately conceptualised and executed with the intent to malign Sameer Wankhede's reputation in a colourable and prejudicial manner."

On October 3, 2021, Aryan Khan was among several arrested by India's Narcotics Control Bureau and charged with possession, consumption, and sale/purchase of banned drugs. Their arrest came after the NCB raided a cruise ship and claimed to have seized banned drugs.

Aryan spent 25 days in jail before he was granted bail. He was acquitted of the charges eventually.