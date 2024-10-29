Tue, Oct 29, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 26, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan launch D’YAVOL AfterDark+ in Dubai

The duo’s edgy streetwear line debuted at Sky 2.0 in Dubai Design District on October 27. Here’s a look at who was at the party

Published: Tue 29 Oct 2024, 11:23 AM

Shah Rukh Khan

Aryan Khan

Sanjay Kapoor

Suhana Khan

Gauri Khan

Scarlett Wilson

Elvira Jain and Donya Dardmand

Yasser Elnaggar

Mo Vlogs and Abdu Rozik

