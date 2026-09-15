'Loved both parts': Shah Rukh Khan is all praise for Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' franchise 

On Monday, Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan held an 'Ask SRK' session, where he interacted with fans and answered their questions. When a fan asked if he had watched Ranveer Singh’s franchise, Shah Rukh Khan praised the films, saying he loved both the parts.

"Loved both the parts, fantastic by the whole team!!!," he wrote.

From shattering box-office records to winning hearts, the franchise has become much bigger than just its numbers. Ranveer’s characters have found their own fan following, with Hamza in particular becoming a social-media favourite and a talking point among audiences.

Recently, in Reliance's documentary film Parvah Hai Toh Parivar Hai, Ranveer Singh acknowledged the abundant love and appreciation showered by audiences on the Dhurandhar franchise, expressing his gratitude to the Ambani family for placing their trust in the makers and backing the project.

Ranveer further said that the Ambani family showed faith in him and supported him at a time when he was having a rough phase in his career.

"Dhurandhar was not an easy film to mount; it was not an easy film to execute. There were several challenges," he shared."I have to say I was given all the love, all the support and all the encouragement, even at a time when my movies were not doing well. But to have received that kind of support meant a lot to me. It's nothing short of a blessing, an honour, and a privilege to be associated with the Ambani family," Ranveer added.

With the phenomenal performance of both installments, the combined worldwide gross of the Dhurandhar duology has surpassed the Rs30 billion mark, making it the first Indian film series ever to achieve this extraordinary feat. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under the banner of Jio Studios and B62 Studios.