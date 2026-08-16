Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff get FDA notices over Vimal Elaichi ad

The Maharashtra regulator alleges the campaign could amount to surrogate advertising for prohibited Vimal Pan Masala

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 16 Aug 2026, 2:28 PM
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Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff have been issued show-cause notices by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over their appearance in an advertisement for Vimal Elaichi.

The regulator alleges that the campaign could amount to surrogate advertising for Vimal Pan Masala, a product prohibited in Maharashtra.

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According to the notice, as reported by India Today, the advertisement appears to promote the wider Vimal brand, which is associated with pan masala, and could therefore amount to indirect promotion under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

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The three actors appeared in the campaign as brand endorsers and have now been asked to explain their roles in the advertisement.

They have been given 15 days to submit written explanations on why legal action should not be initiated against them. India Today reported that they have also been directed to stop promoting the campaign and remove related promotional content from social media.

The FDA warned that further action could be taken if the actors fail to respond within the stipulated period or if their explanations are found to be unsatisfactory. They may also seek a personal hearing, either themselves or through an authorised representative.

The notices come as the Maharashtra FDA continues enforcement action against prohibited tobacco and pan masala products in the state.

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