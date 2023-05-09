Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Anushka Sharma: Bollywood stars top IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities Weekly list

The weekly feature highlights the top celebrities and filmmakers for the week

By Laraib Anwer Published: Tue 9 May 2023, 2:25 PM Last updated: Tue 9 May 2023, 2:27 PM

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Anushka Sharma have made their way to the top 3 of the IMDb’s Weekly Popular Indian Celebrities feature this week, which is a weekly feature that highlights the top celebrities and filmmakers for the week. Aishwarya stood first on the list, and is followed by Anushka and Shah Rukh.

Post her role as the red-haired and kohl-eyed pop diva Baby Singh in Fanney Khan back in 2018, Bollywood’s beloved Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a comeback in 2022 with Mani Ratnam directed, Ponniyin Selvan I, an Indian-Tamil epic film based on the five-volume novel written by Ramaswamy 'Kalki' Krishnamurthy.

The star resurged for her role in its sequel Ponniyin Selvan II, with her double role as the mysterious character Oomai Rani, also known as Mandakini, the deaf and mute mother of twins, and Nandini - the Queen of Pazhuvoor. She was seen saving Jayam Ravi’s Ponniyin Selvan at the end of the first movie with a heightened climax, leaving fans at the edge of their seats. She turns a new leaf in the second movie with a vengeful role, as she is seen embarking on a plan to kill the Chola heirs and end its dynasty.

Aishwarya stole the show in this slow-paced, yet engaging sequel as she graced the screen clad in rustic jewellery and regal saris, her acting taking the front row seat, with both critics and fans being left speechless.

Films about cricket are no stranger to Bollywood, but one rarely sees a woman clad in a blue uniform on the cinema screen, with the familiar tiranga colours on her back. Anushka Sharma took on a physical transformation as she was photographed acting out an India Vs Pak match, while taking on the role of Jhulan Goswami, former Indian cricketer, as she returned to the screen in the sports drama, Chakda ‘Xpress, making a comeback after her role in the 2018 film, Zero. The film is inspired by Jhulan Goswami, who moves up the career ladder while battling the misogynistic politics and obstacles in the cricket scene. The actor took on the role of the cricketer who is known to be one of the fastest bowlers of all time and has earned the second position on the IMDb’s Weekly Popular Indian Celebrities list.

When it comes to the King of Bollywood SRK, it is evident that he is here to stay as he showed his everlasting youth and passion in Pathaan. A worn down yet unswerving Shah Rukh Khan was seen on the poster for his upcoming film Jawan, covered in bandages all over his hands, head, and left eye, leaving fans shocked. The plot follows his character’s vendetta against the ills of society and his journey towards rectifying it, followed by his fight against a heinous outlaw. The actor is positioned at third place on the IMDb list, with his string of recent successes.

Hindi and Telegu language film actress Adah Sharma took the tenth spot on the list. The actor made her debut with the Hindi horror movie 1920, and has been in movies like Hasee Toh Phasee, and the 2023 release Selfiee, starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi among others.