SRK turns 60: Aryan behind the camera, Suhana on-screen; how star's kids carry forward his legacy

Today marks the 60th birthday of none other than the 'Badshah' of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan — a name synonymous with stardom and an unmatched fanbase.

From his early days in television with serials like 'Fauji' and 'Circus' to dominating the silver screen with films such as 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Dil To Pagal Hai', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Swades', 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan', SRK's journey has been marked by iconic performances, box-office success, and a unique ability to connect with audiences globally.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

It would be no exaggeration to say that King Khan redefined romance with his unmatched style and charisma.

From the obsessive lover of 'Darr' to a charming, sincere, and emotional boy in 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', Khan has lived out every shade of love on screen.

Be it cinema or business, SRK continues to reign in every aspect of his career and life.

Khan is co-chairman of the motion picture production company Red Chillies Entertainment and its subsidiaries and is the co-owner of the Indian Premier League cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders and the Caribbean Premier League team Trinbago Knight Riders.

In 2023, Time named him as one of the most influential people in the world.

Apart from his acting prowess, he is a loving father and husband.

Married to Gauri Khan, SRK has three children: Aryan, Suhana and Abram. He has a very profound and fond relationship and love for his children.

Undoubtedly, his kids are leaving no stone unturned in proving their talent. If Aryan Khan is stepping into filmmaking, Suhana Khan is embracing the camera as an actor, and little AbRam Khan is already a favourite among fans. Together, they are carrying forward the Khan legacy in their unique ways.

Aryan's directorial debut, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', has been loved by fans for its sharp take on the film industry. It features an ensemble cast, including stars Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Aanya Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Mona Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Manoj Pahwa, Gautami Kapoor, and Rajat Bedi.

The seven-episode series follows Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an ambitious newcomer with dreams as big as the silver screen.

With his loyal best friend Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal) and manager Sanya (Aanya Singh) by his side, Aasmaan steps into the world of fame. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

Having graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in film and television production from the USC School of Cinematic Arts at the University of Southern California, Aryan's creative genius is evident from his first project.

In 2022, he and his business partners launched SLAB Ventures, under which they established a luxury collective brand named D'YAVOL, showcasing his entrepreneurial talent.

He has also worked as a voice actor in the Hindi dub of 'The Incredibles' (2004) alongside his father. While Aryan is making his presence felt behind the camera, Suhana Khan, SRK's daughter, is exploring the world of acting.

The 25-year-old made her major acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film The Archies, a coming-of-age musical based on the popular American comic series. Playing Veronica Lodge, Suhana brought a refreshing screen presence.

Suhana, a trained actor from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, had already made waves with her short film The Grey Part of Blue in 2019. The 10-minute short film features Suhana and Robin Gonella in its cast and was directed by Theodore Gimeno.

Apart from her acting talent, SRK and Gauri Khan's daughter's fashion style is winning hearts. She blends comfort and style effortlessly. With several reports hinting at her next big-screen project, 'King', alongside her father and superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana appears to have a promising journey ahead in Hindi cinema.

The youngest of the three, AbRam is no stranger to stardom. Often spotted at cricket matches, fan events, and festive appearances alongside his father, AbRam has already won hearts with his innocence and charming looks.

For millions of fans, Shah Rukh Khan remains the eternal Baadshah of Bollywood, and his children undoubtedly are carrying forward his legacy and showcasing their excellence in their chosen careers.

While the superstar redefined what it means to be a self-made actor, his children are now shaping their own creative identities within the entertainment world.