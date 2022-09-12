Shabana Azmi, Sajal Aly's British rom-com screened at TIFF

'What's Love Got to Do With It' is directed by Shekhar Kapur

Mon 12 Sep 2022

Shabana Azmi graced the red carpet of the Toronto International Film Festival for the screening of her upcoming film What's Love Got to Do With It, alongside Pakistani Actor Sajal Aly.

The film What's Love Got to Do With It is a British romantic comedy directed by celebrated Indian director Shekhar Kapur. The screenplay of the film has been written by former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith.

Dressed in an elegant red saree, Shabana Azmi charmed the photographers and audience at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Sajal Aly, who also acted with late actor Sridevi in her last film Mom wore a crop top with blazer and frill pants.

British Actor Lily James also posed on the red carpet alongside Shabana Azmi and Sajal Aly. Azmi shared the photo on her Instagram and wrote, "With the lovely Lily James and Sajal Aly at the Toronto Film festival where our film Shekhar Kapur's What's Love Got to Do With It received 2 standing ovations !"

The film will hit theatres in the UK on January 27, 2023.

Apart from this international project, Shabana Azmi will be seen in R Balki's Ghoomer alongside Abhishek Bachchan, Angad Bedi and Saiyami Kher. Shabana Azmi is also a part of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani which has Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.

Talking about Sajal Aly, she was last seen in the Pakistani Military drama Sinf-E-Aahan. She also did an Indian project with Zee5 - Dhoop Ki Deewar alongside her ex-husband Ahad Raza Mir.