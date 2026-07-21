Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj join CJP protest at Jantar Mantar ahead of Parliament march

Veteran actors Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj joined the Campaign for Judicial Protection (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi ahead of the group's planned "Chalo Sansad" march, adding their voices to the ongoing demonstration, according to The Indian Express

Videos shared online showed Azmi interacting with protesters, including one participant who has been on an indefinite hunger strike. In one widely circulated clip, the actor is seen sitting beside the protester, holding and kissing her hands before gently caressing her face in a gesture of support.

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Raj also visited the protest site and addressed demonstrators, expressing solidarity with the movement. In videos from the gathering, the actor is heard telling protesters, "I am with you," while later joining the "Chalo Sansad" march carrying a copy of the Indian Constitution.

The actors' appearance came a day before protesters planned to march towards Parliament during the Monsoon Session. Their participation drew significant attention online, with videos from the site widely shared across social media platforms.

The protest has also sparked debate within the film industry, with some celebrities voicing support for the demonstrators while others have criticised the movement.