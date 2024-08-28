E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Shabana Azmi celebrates Honey Irani's birthday with throwback pic

'Happy family on Honey's last birthday,' she captioned the image

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Mumbai: Actor Shabana Azmi (Photo by PTI)
Mumbai: Actor Shabana Azmi (Photo by PTI)

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 9:28 AM

Last updated: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 9:29 AM

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi recently joined her family to celebrate the birthday of Honey Irani, the first wife of her husband, Javed Akhtar.

Taking to her Instagram, Azmi shared a throwback picture from the celebration, expressing her warm wishes for Irani.


Along with the picture, Azmi captioned the picture with, "Happy family on Honey's last birthday."

Meanwhile, a docu-series about the legendary screenwriting duo, Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan, was recently released.

Titled Angry Young Men: The Salim-Javed Story, the series explores their iconic journey in Indian cinema. It features interviews with celebrities like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and more. Directed by Namrata Rao, the three-part documentary is produced by Salman Khan Films, Excel Media and Entertainment, and Tiger Baby. It is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

ALSO READ:


More news from Entertainment