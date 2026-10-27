Dubai: Shaan pays tribute to Michael Jackson by imitating him at concert

The Bollywood singer recreated the King of Pop's signature moves, including the moonwalk, while performing at the Coca-Cola Arena recently

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 27 Oct 2026, 12:56 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Bollywood singer Shaan surprised fans at his recent concert in Dubai as he paid tribute to pop legend Michael Jackson by performing his hit song Billie Jean and recreating some of his famous dance moves.

Best known for his romantic Hindi songs, Shaan showed a completely different side of his performance at the Coca-Cola Arena during his All of Me Tour. Videos from the concert have since gone viral on social media, with fans praising his singing and dance moves.

Recommended For You

Saudi official says Tehran security talks with officials from Turkey, Pakistan, Iran today

Saudi official says Tehran security talks with officials from Turkey, Pakistan, Iran today

Man protests at Kerala airport after customs seizes iPhone 18 Pro bought from Dubai

Man protests at Kerala airport after customs seizes iPhone 18 Pro bought from Dubai

Man protests at Kerala airport after customs seizes iPhone 18 Pro bought from Dubai

Man protests at Kerala airport after customs seizes iPhone 18 Pro bought from Dubai

Saudi intercepts two ballistic missiles, shrapnel falls in Makkah

Saudi intercepts two ballistic missiles, shrapnel falls in Makkah

Saudi, Pakistani, Turkish officials to hold talks in Tehran: Iran's Bagheri

Saudi, Pakistani, Turkish officials to hold talks in Tehran: Iran's Bagheri

 

The singer performed Billie Jean and recreated some of the late pop star’s signature moves, including the moonwalk. His performance also featured sharp dance steps and his famous hat moves, leaving fans surprised to see him take on the pop icon’s style.

Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
View this post on Instagram
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 
Â 

A post shared by Shaan Mukherji (@singer_shaan)

Soon after videos from the concert surfaced online, fans took to X to share their reactions. One fan shared a video from the show and recalled their teenage crush on the singer.

Shaan, whose real name is Shantanu Mukherjee, is known for songs such as Tanha Dil, Woh Pehli Baar, Chand Sifarish, Jab Se Tere Naina and Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh.

Over the years, the singer has performed different musical styles, from romantic songs to upbeat tracks. His Dubai concert gave fans a chance to see him perform English pop music and pay tribute to one of the biggest names in international music.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Saudi official says Tehran security talks with officials from Turkey, Pakistan, Iran today

2

Man protests at Kerala airport after customs seizes iPhone 18 Pro bought from Dubai

3

Netanyahu warns Iran may try to disrupt election, says 'don't test us'

4

Dubai Run, 2 new Etihad Rail stations: 8 things residents can expect in November

5

UAE Lottery: Long-time resident wins Dh5 million 5 days before turning 60