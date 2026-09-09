Shaan to bring ‘All Of Me Tour’ to Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena this October

Bollywood singer Shaan is set to perform in Dubai this October, bringing more than 25 years of hits to the Coca-Cola Arena.

The Indian playback singer will take the stage on Sunday, October 25, as part of his ‘All Of Me Tour’. The concert is an initiative by Midas Events and Eva Live Middle East, in partnership with Milestone Entertainment and NR Talent and Event Management.

For fans who grew up listening to Shaan through the rise of Indian pop and some of Bollywood's most memorable soundtracks, the concert will offer a trip through different phases of his career.

The singer has recorded more than 3,500 songs across 15 languages during a career spanning over 25 years. Among the tracks most closely associated with him are Tanha Dil, Chand Sifarish and Jab Se Tere Naina.

Over the years, his work has earned him honours from Filmfare, Zee Cine and IIFA. In 2017, he also launched his own record label, Shaan Music, which has released more than 50 tracks.

What to expect from the Dubai concert

The Dubai show will revisit some of the songs that have defined Shaan's career, combining his Bollywood favourites and independent music with a live performance built around nostalgia and his musical journey.

Speaking about bringing the tour to the UAE, Deepak Choudhary, Founder and MD of Eva Live India and Middle East, and Deepak Pawar, Founder and Director of Midas Events, described Shaan's music as part of the "soundtrack of our lives", adding that his songs continue to connect with audiences across generations.

The performance will also mark NR Talent and Event Management's international debut. Founders Namrata Gupta Khan and Rabbani Mustafa Khan said bringing ‘All Of Me’ to Dubai is a celebration of "music, friendship and a shared legacy".

When: Sunday, October 25, 2026

Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai