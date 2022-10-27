Selena Gomez tests Covid positive

The 62-year-old actor said he is delighted to collaborate with the director
Singer-actor Selena Gomez has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, following which she has cancelled her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
The Only Murders in the Building star shared the health update on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday.
"I'm not going to be on Fallon tonight. I ended up getting COVID but am resting and feeling OK," Gomez wrote in a post, which featured a photo of her napping on a couch with her two dogs close by.
The 30-year-old singer also urged fans and followers to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.
"A friendly reminder COVID is still out there. Get updated on your boosters. I was actually scheduled to get mine this week. Love you all," she added.
Gomez is looking forward to the premiere of her documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, scheduled to be released via Apple TV+ on November 4.
The 62-year-old actor said he is delighted to collaborate with the director
The Bollywood actress is not a fan of paparazzi culture
The action comes as a response to West's string of anti-Semitic remarks
The show earned 17 Primetime Emmy nominations for its second season and won three
This is the author's first novel since 'The Power,' which was published in 2016
Weinberg was arrested earlier this month after being charged with 18 felony counts
The star made an appearance at brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's birthday party
The couple welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy in January 2022