Selena Gomez and mother sued for alleged fraud over mental health startup

Investors said they were told Gomez would be actively involved in building the company as head of marketing

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 14 Aug 2026, 11:12 AM
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Singer and actor Selena Gomez was sued on Thursday by investors who say the "Only Murders in the Building" star committed fraud by failing to fulfill duties to build and promote her mental health start-up.

The plaintiffs invested nearly $1.2 million in Wondermind Global, which was launched in 2021 to help users strengthen their "mental fitness," according to the lawsuit filed in federal court in Delaware.

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Investors said they were told Gomez, one of the biggest celebrities on social media with more than 500 million followers, would be actively involved in building the company as head of marketing. They argue that Gomez and other company leaders failed to deliver on promises including creating a mobile app.

"Gomez purported to sign a contract obligating her to perform and then ignored it," the lawsuit said.

"There was no legitimate enterprise in the works, much less a lucrative one," the plaintiffs added, saying that the company failed to meet "even its most basic obligations, such as timely paying its employees and vendors."

A representative for Gomez did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit argues that the plaintiffs were unaware of the company's troubles until an online news story detailed them in September 2025. Plaintiffs are seeking to recoup their investments and legal fees.


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