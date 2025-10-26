  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Oct 26, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 4, 1447 | Fajr 05:05 | DXB weather-sun.svg32.3°C

Selena Gomez releases new song 'In The Dark' from 'Nobody Wants This Season 2' soundtrack

In the video, Gomez is seen wearing an all-black outfit as she walks through large, open spaces, singing about love and acceptance in difficult times

Published: Sun 26 Oct 2025, 1:32 PM

Top Stories

UAE: Sheikh Mohammed calls on all residents to raise flag on November 3

UAE: Sheikh Mohammed calls on all residents to raise flag on November 3

Dubai Police arrest 2 masked men for Dh660,000 supermarket heist

Dubai Police arrest 2 masked men for Dh660,000 supermarket heist

Abu Dhabi: Doctor wins Dh318,690 over unpaid wages, gratuity in labour dispute

Abu Dhabi: Doctor wins Dh318,690 over unpaid wages, gratuity in labour dispute

Singer-actor Selena Gomez treated her fans to a new music video. She released a new song titled In The Dark, along with its official music video, recently. The track is part of Nobody Wants This Season 2: The Soundtrack, which also features artists like Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves, and Finneas, according to People.

In the video directed by Luke Orlando, Gomez is seen wearing an all-black outfit as she walks through large, open spaces, singing about love and acceptance in difficult times.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

We need to find answers to stop Liverpool slide, says Slot

thumb-image

Dubai: Woman to pay Dh15,000 after stealing gold necklace

thumb-image

Elite Group expands Soueast UAE footprint with 3rd outlet opening

thumb-image

Core Nutritionals and Unmatched strengthen UAE presence with Vivandi distribution partnership

thumb-image

‘Bear with us if we're late’: Dubai delivery riders welcome fast-lane ban

 

After releasing the video, Gomez shared a short clip on Instagram, writing, "In The Dark is out now. This is just a little nostalgia droplet and I hope you love it. "

The song comes after her collaborative album I Said I Loved You First with her husband, Benny Blanco. That album, released earlier this year, was described as a reflection of their love story, from meeting each other to falling in love and dreaming of their future together.

The soundtrack of Nobody Wants This Season 2 includes 19 songs by several artists.

Season 2 of Nobody Wants This is currently streaming, along with its full soundtrack.