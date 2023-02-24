Selena Gomez quits social media after becoming most followed female on Instagram

A new arts center will let fans and researchers gain insights into the creative process of Bowie
Selena Gomez has become the most-followed female celebrity on Instagram. The singer dethroned media and fashion mogul Kylie Jenner and now sits with 382 million followers, two million more than Jenner.
But, shortly after, Gomez announced that she is taking a break from Instagram.
Page Six reported that on Thursday, Gomez went live on TikTok saying, "I'm very happy, I'm so blessed. I have the best friends and the best fans in the whole world and I just couldn't be happier."
"I'm good, I love the way I am, I don't care," she added.
"And yeah, I'm gonna be taking a second from social media 'cause this is a little silly and I'm 30. I'm too old for this," she said further, adding, "I love you guys so much and I will see you guys sooner than later. I just have to take a break from everything."
This is not the first time that she would be taking a break from social media.
The singer has, in the past, on many occasions, taken a break from social media citing her mental health.
In 2014, she entered a mental health facility shortly after being diagnosed with lupus and later revealed she had also been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
ALSO READ:
A new arts center will let fans and researchers gain insights into the creative process of Bowie
The surreal horror film had its premiere in Berlin Wednesday
The American media personality announced her little one's arrival on January 24
At 2022 Oscars, Will Smith walked on stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock
The Grammy-winning rapper was fatally shot down in 2019
The 'Brahmastra' actor said that it would be nice if he got such characters
The Hollywood actor has joined the list of many celebrities including his Stranger Things co-star Jamie Campbell Bower at the upcoming event
The American music group will treat fans to their greatest hits in May