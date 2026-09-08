Selena Gomez opens up about hopes of becoming a mother and having a family

Selena Gomez has shared another glimpse into her hopes of becoming a mother one day.

The 34 year old actress posted a photo on Instagram Stories of herself holding a newborn baby, writing simply, “one day..”

Selena has spoken about wanting a family before, including during an appearance on Friends Keep Secrets with her husband, Benny Blanco.

When asked how many children she would like to have, Selena had a clear answer.

“I want four,” she said.

She went on to explain that her dream was partly inspired by a scene from The Family Stone, starring the late Diane Keaton, which shows a family gathered together around the dinner table.

“One day at my dinner table when I’m her age, I want to see that dinner table,” Selena said.

She acknowledged that she does not know what her own journey will look like.

“Whatever happens, happens. If we’re only able to have one, none. I hope, we don’t know.”

Selena continued, saying, “But my dream for sure was that scene where they’re all at the dinner table and they’re just with their partners or their significant others or kids or single.”

“You’re never prepared for it. It just happens,” she said.

Selena has previously been open about how her path to motherhood may be different from what she once imagined.

In a 2024 interview with Vanity Fair, she revealed that she is unable to carry her own children because of medical issues that could put her life and the baby’s at risk.

“That was something I had to grieve for a while,” she said.

Despite that, Selena said she remained hopeful about becoming a mother, with surrogacy and adoption among the options available to her.

“I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different,” she said. “At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby.”

Her latest Instagram Story shows that becoming a mother remains something Selena hopes for in the future.