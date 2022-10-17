Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber debunk feud rumours by posing for first snap together

In a surprise show of unity, Justin Bieber's ex Selena Gomez and his wife Hailey Bieber put an end to all the perceived drama between them by recently posing together at a starry event in Los Angeles, four years after the model married the Baby hitmaker.

According to TMZ, Selena and Hailey posed for a photo taken by professional BTS party photographer Tyrell Hampton at the Academy Museum Gala in LA in which they were seen giving each other a warm hug.

The stars were dressed to the nines, looking stunning in their outfits, with Selena walking the red carpet solo in a suit, while Hailey was wearing a stomach-baring Saint Laurent gown, as per US Magazine.

Page Six has reported that this friendly appearance of the duo comes on the heels of Hailey's recent appearance on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, where the model insisted that she and Gomez have no bad blood between them.

"It's all respect. It's all love. ... Neither of us owe anybody anything except respect. I respect her a lot, and I think there are no expectations [between us]. I respect her," Hailey said about Selena.

Justin and Selena dated on and off for eight years. During their breaks, he was linked to Hailey and Sofia Richie, among several others.

However, after reconciling for the last time in late 2017, they called it quits by March of the following year, around the same time Justin rekindled his romance with Hailey, whom he married in 2018.

Selena's fans have criticized the married couple's relationship and called into question its timing. During the podcast, Hailey clarified for the first time that there was no "overlap" between her and Gomez's relationships with Justin.

"This is so crazy, I've literally never talked about this ever. A lot of the hate and perpetuation comes from [people thinking], like, 'Oh, you stole him.' It's about people knowing the truth. Because there's a truth," she explained, as per US Magazine.